Mamelodi Sundowns are their own worst enemy in the PSL title race

Amakhosi can now breathe a sigh of relief after their closest rivals lost further ground in the battle for the championship on Monday night

have done almost enough to win the title and deserve all the praise given to the team by millions of football supporters who feel they deserve to be crowned South African champions this season.

This is because they have been top of the log since August 2019 and have hardly put a foot wrong so far this season.

And while they worked their socks off to be where they are on the log, some help has come from clubs no one could have imagined.

During the first half of the season, mistakes from match officials became a talking point, and Pitso Mosimane, specifically, was vocal in saying his title rivals were benefiting from those mistakes.

But the slow collapse of , including the 2-0 first-round loss to the Naturena-based side, have also seen Chiefs benefit and maintain their position at the summit of the log for this long.

Now the writing appears to be on the wall and it doesn't look like Sundowns will be able to recover from this major setback after Monday's 3-2 loss to .

On the other hand, it doesn't look like Chiefs will lose a step and allow Sundowns to claw back and reclaim the PSL title - after winning it in the past two seasons - and almost everyone can agree that it is Amakhosi's crown to lose now.

Some may say Chiefs didn't do anything extraordinary this season but others would differ that they actually have - from finishing ninth last term to topping the standings is incredible; something no one expected from them at the start of the season.

And more often than not, they have watched on as Sundowns, their closest title rivals this season, trip themselves by dropping crucial points along the way.

At some point, Amakhosi looked to be running away with the title but Sundowns came back stronger and reduced the gap from 13 points to just four before the suspension of the current season in March.

Two draws and a defeat since the return of competitive football have seen them fall six points behind Chiefs and in danger of handing the title to Ernst Middendorp - but after all, they have themselves to blame for not doing enough.

In fact, they are their own worst enemy in this title race as they have all the quality and experienced players to easily dislodge Chiefs.

Drawing against wasn't that bad because of the magnitude of both teams but dropping two points against was shocking because of their previous dominance over Owen Da Gama's side.

Perhaps, banking on Sundowns to return to winning ways at the expense of Cape Town City was a little bit ambitious as the results against the Mother City outfit haven't been too kind to them.

Sundowns may be considered one of the best teams on the continent by many after their exploits both domestically and across Africa but their sudden decline is just too much to take for those who expected them to take the fight to Chiefs until the final day of the season.

One would expect Sundowns to know better and that teams such as Chiefs would take lessons from them but it's the opposite this season - and Mosimane must have learned from Middendorp by now that scoring enough goals to win matches is what's needed at this stage of the season.

Overall, the Glamour Boys have scored 44 goals to Sundowns' 33. Even Orlando Pirates, who don't consider themselves in the title race, have scored more goals (35) than Mosimane's charges.

The only positive from this current situation Sundowns are facing is that they still have to play Chiefs - but it seems unlikely at this point that Amakhosi will drop enough points to let the Brazilians back in the race.