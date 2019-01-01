Mamelodi Sundowns are the best team in South Africa - Nazeer Allie

The Team of Choice will be out for their first ever major silverware in their top-flight football history

defender Nazeer Allie is unfazed by his team’s underdog status, saying they will have a plan in place to upset in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Eric Tinkler’s side is chasing history to lift their first-ever major trophy and much-fancied opponents Sundowns stand in their way.

While acknowledging the Brazilians’ status, veteran defender Allie says they would have plotted well for victory on Saturday.

“We know Sundowns are a very good team, the best in , that’s why they have been playing in the ,” Allie told Maritzburg United’s official website.

“We’ll have our plan on the day, but in a final, it can go either way. So we have to go out there and enjoy it and give our all.

“It’s 50/ 50 on the day – it’s about who wants it more, who can come up with individual brilliance, who can take their chances. Who’s prepared to go that extra mile and put their bodies on the line.

“I want to be part of the history at Maritzburg United, so hopefully we can do that on Saturday.”

Allie himself will be keen for a second Telkom Knockout winners’ medal, having won the same competition with in 2017.

Maritzburg have been enjoying a remarkable transformation under Tinkler who took over a club battling for Premier Soccer League survival last season, but now they are contenders for a major trophy.

“From where we came from in the past six months you can see that the guys have grown,” Allie said as per Times Live.

“The character we’re showing makes me see no problem on Saturday. The character will be there and we will do everything we can and hopefully we can get the result.

“Sundowns have a big squad‚ they can pick any player they want. But for us we have to prepare for every player they bring on the day.

“We’re not thinking about the Caf and league games. It’s all about the final.”

What could spur Maritzburg going into Saturday’s showdown is an encouraging record of having lost just once in their last 11 games across all competitions.