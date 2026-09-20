Mamelodi Sundowns secured a historic 2-1 victory over Asian giants Al Ahli in the final of the 2026 FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, a result that has reverberated across the global football landscape.

The match, held at a raucous Loftus Versfeld Stadium, saw the South African side hold their nerve against a star-studded Saudi Arabian outfit.

Following the final whistle, Al Ahli captain and legendary Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy was quick to acknowledge the superior performance of the Tshwane-based giants.

"A lot of disappointment. I think we play a great game but it’s a final it’s about details, set-pieces, focus and in front I think we could’ve killed the game in the first half. It is what it is. I’m proud of my team," he told SuperSport TV.

"I think we show good character and our spirit here in South Africa against the best team in Africa, definitely.

"One of the best teams I ever played," he declared.

The victory for Masandawana was built on a clinical brace from Santos, which proved enough to overcome an Al Ahli side that featured several high-profile internationals.

Despite Mendy’s presence in goal, Sundowns managed to find the necessary breakthroughs to secure the prestigious trophy. The result further cements the reputation of the Pretoria side as a club capable of competing with the financial might of the Asian and North African elite, justifying Mendy's high praise for their technical setup.

Mendy, who recently announced his retirement from international duties with the Teranga Lions, highlighted that the match was a closely contested affair that could have gone either way. However, he maintained that the quality of the South African champions was the deciding factor in the final result.

"They have top quality, but we came here and we show our quality in our football. It was 50-50, it went on their side. Congrats to them," he concluded.

The praise from a player of Mendy's stature, who has won the UEFA Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations, serves as a significant validation for the project at Chloorkop.

For Al Ahli, the focus now shifts back to their domestic responsibilities in Saudi Arabia after failing to add the intercontinental crown to their trophy cabinet.



