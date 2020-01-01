Mamelodi Sundowns are not well as a team - Zwane

The Brazilians hosted their Mpumalanga visitors on the backdrop of some disturbing news about one of their players

star midfielder Themba Zwane has downplayed their performance in the 2-0 Premier Soccer League ( ) victory over TS Galaxy, saying “we didn’t play the way we wanted” amid a difficult time for the club.

Going into the match following reports that Downs defender Motjeka Madisha died in a car crash on Sunday, and also without two coaches on their bench, the Brazilians persevered through an emotional evening to maintain a two-point gap on top of the PSL standings.

Although Zwane is not convinced with the way they played, it was yet another polished display by Sundowns especially the goals scored by Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

Man-of-the-Match Zwane struck his seventh goal of the season in seven games and also provided an assist in another prolific showing by the Bafana Bafana star.

“I just want to thank my teammates for the effort, we fought today,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.

“We didn't play the way we wanted to but we managed to get two goals and what matters is the three points at the end of the day. We are happy with the three points.”

Following the reported death of Madisha, Sundowns cancelled Sunday’s training session and had a workout on Monday ahead of hosting TS Galaxy.

Steve Komphela led the technical bench in the absence of the suspended Manqoba Mngqithi, while the absence of Rhulani Mokwena was not explained.

“It was difficult, obviously it was mental, coach Steve told us we need to be strong mentally so that we can push for this game and win it,” said Zwane.

“Honestly we had one day [of training] yesterday [Monday]. On Sunday we didn't train obviously we were not well as a team, we took a break and trained yesterday and we tried to watch TS Galaxy, their strengths, so we can plan against them.”

Sundowns now prepare for their next match as they travel to Durban for a date with on Saturday.

It will be a return to KwaZulu-Natal where they were recently frustrated by a 1-1 draw with basement side .