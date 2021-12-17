Mamelodi Sundowns are not invincible or immortal, ‘it is possible to beat them’ - Pirates' Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has sent a strong warning to Mamelodi Sundowns that “they are beatable" ahead of their Premier Soccer League match on Friday.

The two South African giants will meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium with champions Sundowns topping the 16-team table on 40 points while the Buccaneers are third after garnering 24.

However, what makes this match more interesting is the fact the Brazilians are yet to lose a game this season, as they have won 12 games and drawn four.

Sundowns have also managed to beat Pirates in their last four top-flight matches including the first round meeting when registered a 2-0 result courtesy of a double from Peter Shalulile at Orlando Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Ncikazi has maintained Pirates have what it takes to beat their rivals insisting they can do it if they bring their best game into the fixture.

'It is possible to beat them'

“It’s an uphill battle, you can imagine you are playing the derby today [Tuesday], and you are playing the log leaders Sundowns [in the next couple of days], who are doing well,” Ncikazi told the media as quoted by Citizen.

“But Pirates must rise, Sundowns are playing well and they are doing well. But I don’t think they are invincible or immortal. It’s possible to beat them, but you have to bring your best game to beat such a good side.”

'We always try to stimulate'

On the team’s1-1 draw against Swallows FC in their last top-flight assignment, Ncikazi said: “That’s what we planned, we always try to simulate, and we want to score early. If we play the way we are playing, because we want dominance of the ball, use the ball on attack, you want to prefer scoring first.

Article continues below

“Because if you play a team that sits in the block it suits them when they score first.

“I think what we planned happened, but what happened after…I saw our team moving back to zone three, even zone two. They were not applying pressure on the ball, they were allowing crosses to come in. not the best of performances in that department, but again, I still think we deserved to win.”