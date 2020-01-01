Mamelodi Sundowns are my greatest challenge - VUT coach Nkoane

The lower league side has caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far this season after knocking out Golden Arrows, and they now face Downs

Vaal University of Technology (VUT) coach Stanley Nkoane has challenged his counterpart Pitso Mosimane’s tactical acumen, while at the same time admitting that Sunday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match is the “biggest challenge ever” in his coaching career.

ABC Motsepe League side VUT arrive at Lucas Moripe Stadium with their heads held high after causing the biggest upset of the tournament so far in this edition by eliminating in the previous round.

They face battle-hardened Sundowns but Nkoane feels he can be tactically superior than Mosimane who he also heaps praise on.

“Pitso is a good coach. He is an experienced coach, a smart one. This will be my biggest challenge ever since I have been a football coach,” Nkoane told Times Live.

“We are playing against African champions. In football, anything can happen. We will see on Sunday who has better tactics to win. Our preparations are going as planned. They are going well.”

Nkoane says that his side’s underdog tag will spur his players to rise to the challenge against their much-fancied opponents.

“There is no need for me to motivate my players. This game against Sundowns is motivation in itself,” said Nkoane.

“I can assure the supporters that this is a game not to be missed. It will be an exciting game. We will play our normal football. We can play football as well.”

What could also inspire Nkoane and his men is that last season’s Nedbank Cup winners were National First Division side TS Galaxy who caused upsets on their way to lifting the trophy.