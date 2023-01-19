Mamelodi Sundowns are like Real Madrid - Katsande reveals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates scouting problem

Willard Katsande has lauded Mamelodi Sundowns' scouting comparing it with Real Madrid's while taking a dig at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Katsande compared Masandawana with the Spanish champions

The Zimbabwean Insists Chiefs and Pirates are way behind the Brazilians

Salt and Vinegar explained what Chiefs and Pirates should do to narrow the gap

WHAT HAPPENED: Katsande has shared his views on why Downs have been dominating the Premier Soccer League as opposed to Chiefs and Pirates.

Th former Chiefs vice-captain insists Masandawana have a structured way of signing players, making every player in the squad effective.

Katsande believes Sundowns' style of scouting is similar to that of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, and the dividends are seen on the pitch.

WHAT HE SAID: "When they do their business, they do it on a higher level. Downs have a much better scouting department compared to Chiefs and Pirates," Katsande told This is Football.

"Sundowns have a squad, not a team and once you have a squad, that’s where you win leagues. You see this at top teams overseas, like Real Madrid, where they always have ready-made replacements.

"If you have a team and not a squad, you will have a problem because if one player gets injured or is suspended, everything is derailed. There will be no proper replacement. Unfortunately, at Chiefs and Pirates, they just put any player in. At Sundowns they don’t just put any player in as a replacement, they put the exact replacement in. That is the difference.

"Sundowns are doing well in their scouting department. The guys know what to do as scouts. It’s clear to see why they sign a player and who he has come to challenge in the squad. You don’t get that feeling from Chiefs or Pirates.

"So yeah, you must put your scouting network in a good position. I know for Real Madrid, their scouts do not even watch their live games because they are always out there doing their job as scouting. That is what I think Sundowns are doing, and they have a brilliant coach in Rhulani Mokwena as I said before. They know how to transform average players into becoming top players. All this goes down to their scouts and coaches."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have dominated the South African football scene in the past five seasons, winning the Premier Soccer League trophy consecutively.

Pirates and Chiefs have struggled to match the Tshwane-based team this season, while Amakhosi and Bucs fans expected their teams to compete with Downs for the PSL title.

However, the Brazilians have shown they are a level higher. Currently, they are on 43 points top of the table while Chiefs are on 24, two more than Pirates.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns and Chiefs will come face to face on Saturday while Pirates host Stellenbosch on Sunday.