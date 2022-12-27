‘Mamelodi Sundowns are like Real Madrid’ – Cape Town Spurs’ Daniels

Cape Town Spurs defender Clayton Daniels has said Mamelodi Sundowns are like Real Madrid but need to develop their own players.

WHAT HAPPENED? Daniels likened the management style of Masandawana to the European giants but wants the Premier Soccer League heavyweights to develop their own players.

The Brazilians have always strengthened their squad by buying top players from rivals or abroad. Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modida, and Grant Kekana, who joined the Pretoria side from SuperSport United, are among the players who developed elsewhere.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "For me, Sundowns are like Real Madrid, the mandate is different there," the former Masandawana defender said.

"So, they have to find the right balance between winning the Caf Champions League and at the same time developing players like Mokoena and Mbule, who went to Sundowns from SuperSport [United], to take the next step."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Daniels also recalled his time with the 2016 Champions League winners and explained why he would have wanted to spend more time there.

"I think I enjoyed my time at Sundowns, I was with a team with a lot more experience players," the Cape Town-born defender, who made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilians between August 2011 and July 2013, said.

"Players that were highly rated like [Surprise] Moriri, [Esrom] Nyandoro, Teko Modise, and Calvin Marlin. I have learned a lot from them.

"And yes, I wish I stayed there and played for many years because the president showed me love and care. He always told me I’m a Sundowns player, I belong there, and I respect that from him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have shown a strong intent to defend the PSL title for the sixth straight time as they lead rivals.

They are at the top with 28 points, five more than second-placed Richards Bay, although they have played one fewer game.

Their eyes are also fixed on the continental stage as they aim to win their second Champions League trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? A league game against Orlando Pirates on December 30 awaits them.