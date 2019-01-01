'Mamelodi Sundowns are in trouble' - Mosimane on crammed fixtures

The Pretoria giants have eight fixtures between now and the end of January

coach Pitso Mosimane has described as “trouble” the next eight games his side will participate in, as the Brazilians also have to spend Christmas Day in preparing for a Caf match.

Sundowns will host in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday before six other league games and a Caf Champions League match within the next month.

Following that tight match schedule, Mosimane feels his men can withstand the busy calendar that will see them spend Christmas Day readying up to face USM Alger in a Caf Champions League encounter.

“I have to give credit to the boys because they are the ones living this life of three games in seven days,” Mosimane said as per IOL.

“We are playing against well rested teams. But we have the boys to play there’s no excuse, we have to play. It doesn’t mean that the league is overloading us, if we didn’t play the game against Stellenbosch before the final, when were we going to play it? Have you seen our programme in January? We are in trouble.”

The Brazilians are set to meet Polokwane City on Saturday as they seek to close the gap on PSL leaders .

Mosimane revealed how, with his men spending this festive season busy with their match schedule, he has opened the dressing room for the players’ interaction with their families.

“That’s why I want the families to come into the pitch, I want the children to come and be everywhere,” added Mosimane.

“Even at training they are everywhere because we are trying to make sure that they are part of the family. I am buying them, because on the 23rd we are going away and on the 27th we will be on the pitch (playing in the Champions League against USM Alger).

“Where is the Christmas for them? What am I going to do? But it is their lives. They decided to play for Mamelodi Sundowns and when you play for Sundowns you can never be a well-rested player.”

Sundowns lead Group C in the Caf Champions League in which they are yet to lose this season.