Mamelodi Sundowns are hungry to win the Caf Champions League – Ramasike

The retired Masandawana midfielder is confident the team can go all the way to lift their second continental trophy

legend Eric Ramasike has hailed the club’s achievement in the Caf Champions as they bagged their second win, this time over USM Alger in Group C.

Coach Pitso Mosimane led his men to Algiers and managed to come back with a 1-0 win last weekend to consolidate top spot with seven points.

The retired midfielder is confident the Brazilians can land their second continental trophy.

“It’s a big win indeed, the guys played well and worked very hard. Remember it’s not easy to go there and come back with a win,” Ramasike told Goal.

“Alger is not just a small team and it’s very much difficult to face them at home. We also know the North Africans are experienced in this tournament and credit must go to the boys for the win.”

The Brazilians remain above and Alger on the table, hoping to stay on top at the end of the campaign.

“I think sitting at the top of the group is a massive confidence booster. The way Sundowns plays in Africa tells a story of determination and hunger,” stated the legend.

Article continues below

“The coaches have good players to choose from and it’s easy to rotate the players when it comes to domestic and international competitions.

“This is not an easy group and you know the quality and experience of Wydad and Alger, but the results are good so far.

“I just believe it’s easy to win this trophy because they have done it before.”