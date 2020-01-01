Mamelodi Sundowns are favourites against Orlando Pirates – Mashego

The retired Bucs and Masanawana forward shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between the two PSL giants

Former striker Katlego Mashego believes have an advantage heading into the Premier Soccer League ( ) clash on Tuesday night at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

‘Mahoota’ believes the game could go either way but says the Brazilians have a good squad and an experienced technical team which means they can cope better as the league title race intensifies.

Moreover, the retired striker thinks Gabadinho Mhango is a threat to any defense, saying the Tshwane giants tend to struggle against pacey strikers but warns the 10-day break could affect coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men.

“Let’s hope the game will go as planned because of the Coronavirus scare, probably Pirates are at an advantage as they have had more than two weeks with football,” Mashego told Goal.

"They lost in the derby and drew against , one would say they need a break to rectify a few things. They should go into this one well prepared but Sundowns are on a roll and they always come out tops at this stage of the season.

”They play a lot of games and they don’t rest like all the other teams because they are involved in a lot of competitions. It could go either way. We know Sundowns have been here before and they have been fighting for the league for the past five to six seasons.

“They should know how to play these and they are favourites going to this one.”

Losing in the Caf means the reigning PSL title holders will show hunger and drive to push for the PSL title, and Mashego has credited the technical team led by coach Pitso Mosimane and the players.

“I think they were unfortunate to lose out on the Champions League and we have to credit their management, technical and the players for being ambitious,” added the legend.

“Obviously they want to do well in every competition they play in and they will want to do well and push Chiefs on the race.”

Meanwhile, the retired hitman has also warned the Telkom Knockout Cup champions of Mhango’s threat as Mosimane has slow defenders.

“Mhango is always a threat, Sundowns defenders tend to struggle against pacey strikers or a team that uses speed,” he continued.

“Sundowns want to dictate and play their way but it’s important to know they must be careful of Mhango. You will remember he caught them off guard in the first round at Orlando Stadium.

“They struggled to deal with him but I hope they will be ready and careful this time around.”