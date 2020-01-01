Mamelodi Sundowns are 'careful' about ageing players - Mosimane

The Downs coach has picked Percy Tau as the club's best ever export who came through their youth ranks

coach Pitso Mosimane says he is aware of the lurking "trouble" waiting for his "ageing team" if he does not inject more fresh blood into the squad.

Although the Brazilians have remained a highly-competitive outfit with 15 players aged 30 or above, Mosimane has defended their youth development programme which has produced and Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau, whom he rates as Sundowns' best ever export.

Key Downs players who have reached the age of 30 include captain Hlompho Kekana, goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, Themba Zwane, Wayne Arendse, Anele Ngcongca, Andile Jali, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Tiyani Mabunda.

They have five 35-year-old players whose experience has come in handy, especially in the more-demanding Caf , although Mosimane admits to lurking problems for a team dominated by veterans.

But the club also has in their books the likes of Rivaldo Coetzee, Motjeka Madisha, Phakamani Mahlambi Promise Mkhuma, Sphelele Mkhulise and Keletso Makgalwa, who are aged 25 and below, although some have not come through their youth ranks.

“We’ve got a lot of young players but yes, we have Hlompho, we have Wayne, Denis Onyango and we are careful about their ages,” Mosimane was quoted as having said by Phakaaathi.

"We speak to the president [Patrice Motsepe] a lot about how we move away from having an ageing team because if you don’t refresh an ageing team you will be in trouble but it is not an easy thing, you can’t just do it overnight.

“We have a lot of players who are young and upcoming. Our best product that we have ever exported is Percy Tau. He comes from youth development, there is no better story than that.

"He is not a player who we bought and then we sold, he comes from the youth programs and we have done very well.”

Sundowns also have some young players loaned out to and GladAfrica Championship clubs.

Mosimane says they rely more on experienced players because of the pressure to win major trophies and he used as an example to buttress his point.

“I always like to refer to what the best teams in the world do. If you look at Manchester City for example, how many young players do they have in the team?" asked Mosimane.

"It is not very easy to have them playing all the time because the pressure and expectations are high and it becomes so difficult.

“We are bringing in the younger ones to learn because you cannot just put them in because Sundowns’ expectations is not like ’s expectations.

"We’ve got to win the Caf Champions League so we can’t have the young players playing all the time, they need to learn from the experienced ones.

"You also have to respect the experienced ones because they have got the knowledge.”

It is yet to be seen which "ageing" players will still be at the club next season, and if any youth players are promoted to the first-team squad.