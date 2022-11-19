Mamelodi Sundowns are buying players for $3m, no one can challenge them - Stanley Matthews

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews believes no PSL side can compete with Mamelodi Sundowns due to their superior spending power.

SuperSport boss considers Sundowns to be unbeatable

Matthews wary of Masandawana’s spending power

Matsatsantsa to continue their selling policy

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns have dominated the PSL, winning seven of the last 10 PSL titles, including the last five in a row, and Matthews does not see that changing given the way the Brazilians splash big on top talent.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I want to win, we all want to win, but you have to be realistic,” said Matthews, as per iDiskiTimes.

“There’s no team that can challenge Sundowns right now, from a depth and expenditure perspective. So, none of us are buying players around for $3 million (R52 million).”

“Let’s remove Sundowns from personal perspective. We have to sell players because that is part of our funding model. We bring players in at low costs, we get them to a certain level beyond which I can’t pay them, what other clubs can pay them.”

“If I can pay them X amount of money and Sundowns or another club is coming to offer two or three times, that is the time where we say ‘we cannot hold this kid back, he has added value to our club, and has achieved our objectives. All the players that have been sold, they have helped us with trophies.”

“[Ronwen] Williams and Tebogo Mokoena won trophies with us. Sipho [Mbule], despite his off-the-field stuff, won trophies with us. [Aubrey] Modiba, [Hlompho] Kekana won trophies with us.”

“So, for me the new trend of players like Luke Fleurs wanting a move (to Kaizer Chiefs), but didn’t win us anything. So, what are you wanting a move for, based on what? For your own personal stuff?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport just like the other PSL sides have been victims of Sundowns’ big spending power, losing a number of top players over the years, including this season when Mbule and goalkeeper William left them for Masandawana.

Sundowns went into the World Cup break top of the table with 28 points from 12 matches, five ahead of second-placed Richards Bay who have played a game more, while SuperSport, who beat the champions 2-1 early in the season, are third, seven points adrift, same as Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT’S NEXT? SuperSport will host Marumo Gallants in their first game after the break on December 30 while Sundowns welcome Orlando Pirates the following day.