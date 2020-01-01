Mamelodi Sundowns are beatable - Bloemfontein Celtic coach Seema

Phunya Sele Sele are targeting a win against the Brazilians after dropping points over the weekend

Bloemfontein head coach Lehlohonolo Seema is confident his side can overcome on Wednesday.

Phunya Sele Sele are set to travel to Tshwane where they are scheduled to face Masandawana in a match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Seema has turned his attention to the defending champions after Celtic's 2-0 defeat to over the weekend.

“At least our depth has been tested, definitely on Wednesday we will have some fresh legs," Seema told the media.

"We will regroup again and go to Mamelodi Sundowns and as you can see in this league anyone can beat anyone."

Sundowns are coming into this clash having thrashed 3-0 as they kept their title defence on track.

Celtic are currently placed 10th on the league standings with 25 points from 20 games and Seema is keen to ensure his side reaches the 30-point mark.

“We will win some and we will lose some. We just have to pick ourselves up," the former Lesotho international added.

"Our target is still to go over that lucky number, that 30 [points] that is eluding us, but we never give up, we will keep on fighting."

Phunya Sele Sele will be looking to end Masandawana's dominance over them as the last time they defeated Pitso Mosimane's side was in 2016.

Sundowns also overcame Seema's side 2-1 in the first round league clash in Bloemfontein earlier this season.