Mamelodi Sundowns 'are back to where they belong' under Miguel Cardoso says David Kannemeyer

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The Pretoria based club appear to have rediscovered the ruthless edge that defined their long-standing dominance of South African football. After a rare season without domestic silverware, the Tshwane giants are once again setting the pace in the Betway Premiership and asserting their authority on the continental stage.

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Redefining dominance under Miguel Cardoso

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer believes the Brazilians have successfully navigated their transition period and are once again the team to beat in South Africa. After a difficult 2025/26 campaign where they failed to secure any domestic trophies, Masandawana have started the new season with renewed vigour.

The turnaround has been marked by a significant shift in silverware. While the domestic drought last season was a shock to the system, Sundowns did manage to secure the CAF Champions League title, proving their quality on the grandest stage. However, the hunger for local control remained, and their recent victory in the MTN8 final against rivals Orlando Pirates served as a definitive statement of intent.

Kannemeyer notes that the integration of new signings and a subtle shift away from the philosophies of past managers has been crucial to this resurgence. He suggests that the teething problems often associated with a change in leadership are now a thing of the past.

The strength of Cardoso’s squad rotation

A primary factor in Sundowns' renewed success is their incredible squad depth, which has allowed Cardoso to compete at a high level despite a congested fixture list. Kannemeyer highlighted this ability to rotate personnel without a drop in performance as the key differentiator between Sundowns and the rest of the league. With commitments in the league, domestic cups, and international FIFA competitions, the ability to rest key players like Teboho Mokoena while still winning matches is a luxury few other African clubs can afford at this level.

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“They have made a couple of good signings. Obviously, coach Cardoso, when he came in, changed some of the things that coach Pitso [Mosimane] and Rhulani [Mokwena] left behind,” Kannemeyer explained to FARPost. “Obviously it took a little bit of time to rebuild, but I think they are back to where they belong and they are going to compete for everything. It’s proven that even with the MTN8, people are making noise about the penalty, but if you look at the overall performance in terms of how the coach changes the team every week, rotating because they are playing in many competitions, whoever plays still competes. That tells you a big story.”

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The former Bafana Bafana international believes that this strategic approach to player management will prevent the burnout that plagued the squad in previous years. By ensuring that the fringe players are match-ready and the stars are sufficiently rested, Cardoso is building a resilient unit capable of sustaining a title challenge into the final months of the season.

Chasing global glory and domestic clean sweeps

Sundowns' ambitions now extend far beyond the borders of South Africa. Having already secured the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup by defeating Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli Jeddah, they have booked a prestigious spot in the FIFA Challenger Cup. This pathway offers the tantalizing prospect of a clash against European giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Intercontinental Cup final, provided they can overcome either Deportivo Toluca of Mexico or the eventual Copa Libertadores champions. Such global exposure is a testament to the club’s growing profile and the high standards set by the current technical team.

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Domestically, the race for the Betway Premiership remains tight, with Sundowns currently holding a slim one-point lead over Orlando Pirates, though the Buccaneers have a game in hand. Despite the pressure from Soweto, Kannemeyer is confident that the Tshwane side will be difficult to halt. The psychological boost of dethroning Pirates in the MTN8 final cannot be overstated, as it signalled a shift in the power dynamic that had briefly tilted toward Orlando.

“Yes, surely [teams will struggle to stop Sundowns]. I think preparation is very key now for them. There are a couple of guys who have been overplayed, and that’s why he [Cardoso] is rotating,” Kannemeyer said. “In my view, I think they will be able to compete because now he has rotated the squad and some guys have some rest. I think they will be able to compete.”

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As the season progresses, the footballing world will be watching to see if Cardoso can turn this early promise into a historic quadruple, cementing Sundowns’ place as the undisputed kings of South African football once again.