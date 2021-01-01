Mamelodi Sundowns apologise to Al Ahly after fans insult Mosimane

The South African supporters have been slammed for their behaviour before Masandawana were knocked out of Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns have apologized to Al Ahly after the abuse directed at Pitso Mosimane ahead of the Caf Champions League quarter-final second-leg match on Saturday afternoon.

Al Ahly head coach Mosimane revealed that he has been on the receiving end of insults hurled at him from a section of the Sundowns supporters on his way to the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mosimane, who served as Sundowns head coach between 2012 and 2020, led Al Ahly to a 1-1 draw with Masandawana in Tshwane which saw the Egyptian giants advance to the semi-finals after winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Sundowns announced that they plan to investigate and take action against the supporters responsible for the incident in the following statement:

"Mamelodi Sundowns observed the behavior and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion, and other values that we uphold," a club statement read.

"We received complaints by supporters of improper conduct and insults but Mamelodi Sundowns supporters should under no circumstances, disrespect, insult or behave in the manner they did and must at all times stay true to our values and principles."

"We, therefore, want to apologize to Al Ahly and those associated with the Club."

"Mamelodi Sundowns will institute an investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those supporters whose conduct was improper and contrary to the values and principles that we adhere to."

"We remain dedicated to maintaining the good relations, mutual respect and mutual commitment that exists between the leaders of our two clubs and all our stakeholders."