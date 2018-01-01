Mamelodi Sundowns’ Anthony Laffor in no hurry to talk about his future

The speedy winger says he will talk about his future at the right time and is not worried about speculation

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Anthony Laffor insists he remains a Sundowns player despite talks that he could be on his way out of Chloorkop.

The lanky Liberian star enters his final six months on his current contract.

“It’s too soon to talk about that. I am a Sundowns player and because of that I am happy. I have to be happy, and the team is not doing badly,” Laffor told the media.

“People out there can talk, but I remain humble. We will see what will happen later, but at the moment I am a Sundowns player,” added the former Jomo Cosmos player.

Although he is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

With the Liberian having joined the reigning Premier Soccer league (PSL) champions in 2012, Laffor has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but says he will see what happens regarding his future.

“I am not crazy, I am responsible. I just need to keep things simple – keep my feet on the ground and see what happens,” said the 33-year old.

Despite struggling to get regular game time after suffering from a niggling knee injury, the winger was key for the Tshwane side against Al Ahly Benghazi last weekend.

He created a goal for Gaston Sirino before scoring the other goal as they thrashed the Libyan side 4-0 to reach the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Moreover, Laffor is known for his reputation as a super sub under coach Pitso Mosimane and his availability will help solve their goal drought as they look to defend their PSL trophy and to do well in the continent.

Laffor's return from injury will ease Mosimane's headache since losing Sibusiso Vilakazi through a long-term injury.