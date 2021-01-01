Mamelodi Sundowns: Another positive step in the right direction

In 20 games this season in all competitions, the Brazilians have lost just once - in their first match of the campaign against Bloemfontein Celtic

There is a feeling that while still a work in progress under their trio of coaches, the Mamelodi Sundowns train is starting to build some real momentum.

Pitso Mosimane was always going to be a hard act to follow and it would have been easy to believe that his departure for Al Ahly could result in a dip in the Pretoria club's fortunes.

It didn't help when they lost 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup on the opening day of the season.

There were those who doubted that the three coaches - Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela - could work together harmoniously.

Then there was also the Gaston Sirino issue, the volatile South American sidelined beyond his injury enforced absence as he seemingly tried to force a move to join Mosimane in Egypt.

But now four months into the season, and with a solid 2-0 win over Sudan champions Al-Hilal on Saturday evening in the opening match of the Caf Champions League group phase completed, many lingering questions about Downs have been answered.

Their defence is rock solid, and the likes of Sirino, Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Kermit Erasmus are combining better and better upfront. There are so many options in midfield that club captain Hlompho Kekana did not even make the match-day squad against the Sudanese.

Apart from Shalulile and Erasmus, other newcomers such as Mothobi Mvala and Lesedi Kapinga are making their presences felt, while the likes of Lebohang Maboe, Rivaldo Coetzee and Lyle Lakay are playing some of their best football since arriving at the club a few seasons back.

Downs were not at their best against a decent Al-Hilal side, but still won comfortably; the scoreline could have been bigger had they been more clinical.

But in the unforgiving stage of the Champions League group stage, the no-nonsense nature of the win, even while only reaching third and occasionally fourth gear, suggests this Sundowns team is on the up.

If they continue in this vein, there's no reason why the three wise men - Mngqithi, Mokwena and Komphela - cannot emulate Mosimane by adding another Champions League star to the club badge.