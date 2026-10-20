Mamelodi Sundowns announce transfer of Amajita captain on free agent deal

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The African champions have officially completed the signing of highly-rated South African youth international Lazola Maku. The Amajita captain joins as a free agent, marking a significant addition to the club's long-term project at Chloorkop.

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Masandawana secure one of South Africa's brightest talents

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued their relentless pursuit of domestic dominance by securing the signature of South African youth captain Lazola Maku. The Chloorkop-based outfit officially announced the arrival of the talented midfielder on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Maku joins the Brazilians as a free agent, having been without a club since his departure from Siwelele FC in July earlier this year.

The move represents a major coup for the Tshwane giants, who have successfully fended off interest to land the teenager. Maku was available following a massive squad overhaul at Siwelele, where he was surprisingly one of 23 players released during the pre-season window.

Bafana Ba Style wasted little time in integrating the midfield prospect into their setup, welcoming him through an official social media post. The club expressed their excitement regarding the new arrival, stating: “Mamelodi Sundowns are pleased to announce the signing of Lazola Maku! Yellow Nation, let’s give the youngster a proper welcome. New colours, new chapter, same ambition. Welcome to Bafana Ba Style, Lazola.”









A captain with a championship pedigree

Maku arrives at Chloorkop with an impressive CV that belies his young age, having already tasted significant success on the continental stage.

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He was a pivotal figure under the guidance of head coach Raymond Mdaka during Amajita's historic Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

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The young South Africans secured their first-ever title in the competition by defeating Morocco 1-0 in a tense final held in Cairo in May 2025.

His influence on that tournament was undeniable, as his commanding presence and tactical awareness in the heart of the midfield drew widespread praise. These performances earned him a prestigious selection in the CAF U-20 tournament’s Best XI. This international breakthrough served as a springboard for his development at club level, where he managed to break into the senior first team at Siwelele, making five professional appearances last term.

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His leadership qualities have also been consistently recognized by the national team selectors. Maku was handed the captain's armband for the Amajita squad ahead of the 2026 COSAFA U-20 Championship. In a tournament that also functioned as a qualification route for the U-20 AFCON, Maku led his side to glory in Mozambique in September 2026, further cementing his reputation as a winner and a natural leader on the pitch.

Sundowns continue to build for the future

The acquisition of Maku is part of a broader strategy at Sundowns to integrate the best domestic talent into their star-studded roster. The midfield general had been linked with potential moves abroad following his stellar youth international performances, but the lure of the Betway Premiership champions proved decisive. He joins a midfield unit that is widely considered the most competitive and deep in South African football.





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Fans of the Yellow Nation will be eager to see how quickly Maku can adapt to the high standards and tactical demands of the Sundowns coaching staff. With the club competing on multiple fronts, including domestic cups and the CAF Champions League, the youngster will likely have opportunities to prove his worth.







