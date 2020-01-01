Mamelodi Sundowns announce 'period of uncertainty' as Madisha death takes new twist

The Downs star has been widely mourned but the Brazilians as well as the player’s family are yet taking a more cautious approach to the tragedy

say a “difficult period of uncertainty” surrounds the reported death of defender Motjeka Madisha as the player’s family await DNA identification of the remains burnt beyond recognition in a car crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the East Rand.

Madisha is thought to have been the driver of the car involved in the horrific accident but Sundowns have taken a cautious approach in confirming that their player was a casualty in the incident.

While messages of condolences have been pouring in from different spheres, the Brazilians are yet to give a conclusive statement on the situation.

But Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has already expressed grief on social media.

A new twist has emerged in the said death of the Downs star as police reported the accident occurred early Sunday, but Sundowns have stated that the tragic incident happened on Saturday night.

“The family of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka “Ace” Madisha met with the pathologists early this morning to establish if the person who passed away in a car crash, late this past Saturday night on 12 December 2020, is indeed their son,” Sundowns said in a statement.

“The nature of the horrific car crash that took place on the Zuurfontein Road near Chloorkop requires that all processes be followed by the necessary authorities with relevant expertise to confirm the identity of the driver.

“The Madisha family requests privacy and the relevant protocols be followed during this difficult period of uncertainty. Mamelodi Sundowns will communicate further details after consultation with the Madisha family once the DNA test results have been released.”

The accident occurred just after Sundowns celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday night although the defender is said to have not attended the event.

Madisha was a key Downs player this season, playing five of the team’s six Premier Soccer League games as well as the MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Bloemfontein .

He was also part of the Bafana Bafana fold.