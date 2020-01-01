Mamelodi Sundowns announce appointment of Mngqithi and Mokwena as co-coaches

The two local tacticians will be in charge of Masandawana in the new 2020/21 campaign

have officially appointed Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as co-coaches.

The duo has been promoted following the recent departure of Pitso Mosimane, who has taken over the reins at Egyptian powerhouse this week.

Mokwena and Mngqithi served as Mosimane's assistants as Masandawana clinched the Premier Soccer League title and Nedbank Cup in the 2019/20 season.

The Tshwane giants released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

"Mamelodi Sundowns today announced the appointment of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as Head Coaches with the opinion of Manqoba Mngqithi prevailing when there isn't consensus," a club statement read.

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe explained why the club appointed the two local tacticians.

“Manqoba and Rhulani have been with Mamelodi Sundowns for many years and were part of the Technical Team that were crowned Champions of Africa in 2016 and have also won the Premier Soccer League and other titles in ," Motsepe said.

"The board of Mamelodi Sundowns was particularly keen to appoint South African coaches and express its commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches," he added. "Manqoba, Rhulani and the Technical Team at Sundowns will focus on defending the and the other titles that we won during our historic 50-year anniversary.

"They will also advance and continue with the objective that we stated in 2004, which is to make Mamelodi Sundowns one of the best clubs on the African continent.”

Mngqithi is an experienced coach having taken charge of Lamontville , FC and , before joining Sundowns as Mosimane's assistant in 2013.

The 49-year-old led Arrows to their first and only major trophy which is the MTN8 in 2009 as Abafana Bes'thende defeated Cape Town in the final, while Mokwena returned to Sundowns to serve under Mosimane in July 2020 for the second time following his spells with and Chippa United, where he served as the head coach.

This is not the first time Masandawana have appointed co-coaches, with Miguel Gamondi and Neil Tovey having served in this capacity in the 2005/06 season.

They oversaw Sundowns' triumph in the PSL as the team clinched the league title in the same campaign.