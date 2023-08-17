Mamelodi Sundowns and Themba Zwane have been summoned to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee

Themba Zwane and Mamelodi Sundowns set to face the music in the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.

Sundowns and Zwane summoned to the PSL's DC

They will appear for issues relating to their MTN8 match against Swallows

Downs take on Chippa this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: The Premier Soccer League's prosecutor, advocate Zola Majavu has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns and Themba Zwane have been summoned to appear before the league's disciplinary committee.

This relates to an incident where Downs skipper, Zwane led his teammates in their traditional salute of their fans while the referee had already given the signal for the game to kick-off, resulting in a delayed start in the MTN8 match against Swallows last week.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I can confirm, early this morning, I preferred charges against Mr Zwane, the captain of Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as Mamelodi Sundowns arising from their encounter in the MTN8 kickoff match,” Majavu confirmed in a statement released by the PSL.

"In the match, it was delayed by approximately three minutes, as a result of this misconduct which is legislated against in the rules of the league, they have been summoned to appear before the PSL DC on the 24th of August at 11 o'clock. Once the matter is finalised, I will give a final update on the outcome, there will be no running commentary on this matter until I update officially and formally," Majavu added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: More often than not, the PSL's DC usually takes time to resolve matters, but this season, Majavu has vowed to work with more urgency.

Hopefully, this means the judicial body of the league is in a state of readiness to deal with cases as and when they arise to make sure that come the end of the season, there's no backlog affecting the smooth finalization of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT: The defending PSL champions will take on Chippa United this Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay. You can follow the live commentary here.