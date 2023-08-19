Mamelodi Sundowns and Themba Zwane deserve to be punished by the PSL for time wasting, says Safa head of referees

Safa head of referees has thrown his weight behind the PSL for charging Themba Zwane and his club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns will appear in the PSL DC

This is for a delayed start against Swallows

Downs went on to win game

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns and their captain Themba Zwane have been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee where they will be dealt with for matters relating to time wasting.

South African Football Association's head of referees, Abdul Ebrahim, has since applauded match official Cedric Muvhali for showing Zwane a yellow card right before kick-off and says the PSL is not being harsh for inviting Sundowns to the DC.

WHAT WAS SAID: "When we have live matches, they are an obvious set of times. If the kick-off time is 15:00 you expect everyone to be ready for the game. You cannot allow players, match officials, or anyone involved in the match to do their own things. When the players do greet fans, it must all happen before kick-off and not after the kick-off because we have the broadcasters," Ebrahim was quoted as saying by iDiskiTimes.

Article continues below

"When players hear the whistle from in the dressing rooms, they need to come out and line up before they walk out onto the field. Sadly there are times that need to be respected and in that particular incident when the referee blew the whistle to start the game, the Sundowns players decided to do their own thing when it was the kick-off to start the match. This was obviously a lack of respect, unsporting behaviour," Ebrahim added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahim says greeting fans is not something that they are against, but says teams need to be punctual at all times.

"We are not saying they are wasting time (when they greet their fans), but what we are asking is that they must respect time. If they know that kick-off is at 15:00, then whatever things they need to do like greeting the fans or clapping with the fans or whatever, they need to do that before the kick-off time. As soon as the referee indicates it is time to kick off, the match must start," said Ebrahim.

WHAT'S NEXT: Zwane and Downs have been summoned to appear before the PSL DC on August 24 at 11 am.