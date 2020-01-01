Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates: Two horse race for the title?

Bidvest Wits are no longer around, while the likes of Chiefs, SuperSport and Cape Town City don't seem to have enough depth for a sustained challenge

At this early stage of the Premier Soccer League ( ) season, it’s difficult to see anyone other challenging ’ domestic league dominance.

Sundowns may have dropped points on the weekend in a 1-1 draw against , but it was more a momentary blip than a drop in form, and Maritzburg, desperate for points under new coach Ernst Middendorp, put up a a very spirited performance. Sundowns could and should still have won though if they had been more clinical.

And when one looks at the options the Brazilians have all across the park in all positions, they surely remain clear favourites to defend their league title.

Over the past 10 or so years, the top five or six bracket in South African football has consisted of the ‘big three’ – Sundowns, and Pirates, together with SuperSport United, , and more recently, .

These are the teams which have been expected to win trophies and to challenge for league honours, which has been the case, albeit Chiefs and Pirates have won no major honours in the last five and six years.

Now, however, in this strange year that 2020 has been, the playing field seems to have changed again.

For starters, Bidvest Wits are no longer around; a year short of turning 100, the Johannesburg club sold off their status to Limpopo side TTM.

Then there’s SuperSport and Cape Town City, two clubs which have regularly been in cup finals in recent years.

However, SuperSport, three-time league winners, are seemingly in a transition phase and have sold and let go of some experienced stars and have instead placed their faith in more youthful, less proven players.

City too have lost a key man in Kermit Erasmus and despite their excellent record of promoting local talent, they just don’t seem to have enough genuine quality and depth in their side to challenge for the league.

Looking at Chiefs, they are suffering under their Fifa transfer ban and have made a rather poor start to the new season. They just can’t seem to score goals and have already slipped off the pace and down to 13th spot on the league table.

The way things are right now, after another stuttering performance last weekend in the Caf Confederation Cup, Amakhosi may do well to even manage a top-four finish in the league.

It really does seem like it could be left solely to Pirates to stop Sundowns from making it four PSL titles in a row, and 11 in total.

That’s with respect to a team like Swallows FC, who are flying high in the second spot right now. The Birds’ success has, however, largely been based on an outstanding defensive record and they don’t appear to have enough genuine fire-power in their ranks to sustain a challenge over a season of 30 matches.

Like Sundowns, and unlike many of the other teams in the league, Pirates have made some excellent signings and have a solid squad. Bucs aren’t quite firing on all cylinders yet, but the signs are there that they’re ready to kick into gear once a few things get ironed out, and the return from injury shortly of players like Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkosi Lorch will be a major boost.

Like Sundowns, the Sea Robbers seem to have an abundance of game-breakers and X-factor players and it would be surprising if they do not at least push for a second-placed finish, and with a bit of luck and momentum, perhaps even challenge Sundowns all the way.