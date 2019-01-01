Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates style of play is superior to Kaizer Chiefs - Setlhodi

The 71-year-old former Amakhosi keeper has praised the Soweto giants for a great start to the season, but he isn't satisfied with their performance

Former goalkeeper Banks Setlhodi is not convinced with a number of aspects in the Amakhosi camp despite bagging a 3-2 win over in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last weekend.

‘Banks’ prefers to wait until after eight or 10 games into the new season, before having a clear idea of whether the Glamour Boys are back to their best.

“Yes, it was a lovely start because we know they must do well this season, but the league is a marathon. It’s like our own where you have to run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban,” Setlhodi told Goal.

“There are sprinters and those who will run and last until the marathon is over. We don’t have to talk much about the win last weekend,” he added.

“At least if we have eight or 10 games into the season then I can have a clear and informed comment. It was a great win, the drive and will to win was there. That impressed me and I must say it’s been two years not seeing that at Chiefs,” reacted the legend.

“I would like to see an improvement in the defence because they are scattered, the organization and awareness are not good. The way they conceded the goals wasn’t good,” noted the Randfontein-based legend.

“On top of that, the combinations must still improve. When you watch and , you see something different when it comes to football, the movement, and combinations. I am happy they won because the supporters expect to see goals - Chiefs supporters are thirsty,” he added.

Speaking about the encounter against Black at Moses Mabhida Stadium scheduled for Saturday night, the 71-year-old is confident the Soweto giants can be able to secure their second win on the trot.

“Yes, it’s another big game where they have to win. But my concern is that Chiefs has never been consistent, that’s the truth,” continued the legend.

“Like I pointed out to the defensive organization, if they can sort that out I am sure they can do well. Sometimes you see some players are not aware where they are in the box,” he expressed.

“We need to see consistency in the team because the will to win games was there last weekend and it was pleasing. I wouldn’t want to see a situation where [Lebogang] Manyama scored two goals last weekend and we don’t see him for another three months,” he told Goal.

“How are you going to talk about him? Look at the backline, they conceded unnecessary goals from dead-ball situations in front of their posts. As long as they have the consistency I think they can get another win and be able to make it two out of two,” noted Setlohdi.

Coming to the four signings coach Ernst Middendorp made, the legendary keeper believes Amakhosi need to be clear on what kind of player they want for a particular position.

Chiefs have signed James Kotei, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovic, but Setlhodi believes signing a player because he has done well somewhere is not beneficial to the club.

“Well, you know you can have more players even more than 60 but if there’s no clear idea how to use or get the best out of them, you will continue to sign players and be found wanting. It’s very important as a coach that you know what exactly you need for a certain position. Look at coach [Jurgen Klopp], he doesn’t sign superstars and the same can be said about Pep Guardiola,” he responded.

“They look for players that can fit their styles and they know for which role. Chiefs can buy but they need to know the kind of a player they want, what can he bring to the team. For example, I think there are about two or three players in one position and you can count all the players, you can’t have one that owns that position,” he asserted.

“I think they need to identify somebody for the position they want to bolster and the coach should be the one that describes the players he wants based on his philosophy,” he urged.

“Look, back in the day we didn’t have these things such as scouts, we didn’t have people that will go outside and scout for talent. We knew among ourselves that if we get Mjomana (Jomo Sono), or Malombo [Jan Lichaba] then we are sorted in a certain position and we will kill clubs,” reflected the former Amakhosi penalty taker.

“As long as people buy a player that shines somewhere and hope he will continue at his new club, it won’t work. I think Chiefs need to prove me wrong this season,” he concluded.