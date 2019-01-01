Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players headline PSL Awards nominees

With the conclusion of the 2018/19 PSL season, debate now starts surrounding various individual accolades

The Premier Soccer League have revealed all the nominees ahead of the 2019 Awards.

captain Hlompho Kekana and teammate Themba Zwane are amongst the nominees for the PSL Footballer of the Year award alongside ' Thembinkosi Lorch.

Meanwhile, Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane, who won his fourth PSL title, will be vying against Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic and mentor Benni McCarthy for the Coach of the Season award.

MORE TO FOLLOW...