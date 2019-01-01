Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players headline PSL Awards nominees
Backpagepix
The Premier Soccer League have revealed all the nominees ahead of the 2019 PSL Awards.
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and teammate Themba Zwane are amongst the nominees for the PSL Footballer of the Year award alongside Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch.
Meanwhile, Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane, who won his fourth PSL title, will be vying against Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic and Cape Town City mentor Benni McCarthy for the Coach of the Season award.
