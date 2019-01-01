Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates play good football - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Baccus

The Amakhosi midfielder has shared an update on his PSL career so far, stating the Brazilians and the Buccaneers are good football teams

midfielder Kearyn Baccus has praised , and SuperSport United as some of the best teams that have caught his eye in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Baccus joined Amakhosi ahead of the 2019/20 PSL season and has proved his worth with quality performances in the heart of the park so far. He also explained he wants to win trophies with the Soweto giants.

On the other hand, the former Melbourne City creative midfielder believes the PSL is very different from Australian football.

“It’s been good so far. I am happy that I am here and I happy to be helping the team. I want to win something this season,” Baccus told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“It’s okay I guess, I still have a lot more to give. It has taken a while to get used to football here because it is different from . But so far so good, and I am happy.”

Speaking about the teams that have impressed him so far, the 28-year-old has counted the Buccaneers, Masandawana and Amatsantsantsa as the teams that dish out good football.

“The football in Australia is not as direct as it is here. In Australia, we looked to play a lot more. Adapting is taking a little while,” he continued.

“The league here is very tough. So far I have seen four teams who are really, really good. The rest are good but football-wise they are not as good as Australian teams.

“Here you get Sundowns, Pirates, and SuperSport who play good football but the rest are kind of not that good. I am going to have to get used to that compared to Australia because everyone over there tries to play, even the bottom teams build-up from the back.

“Here the likes of and and the other not so big teams play direct football which is not easy to get used to,” he concluded.

As he managed to contribute to the club’s fourth win of the season over on Tuesday afternoon, coach Ernst Middendorp will be pinning his hopes on the Durban-born player’s creativity to beat FC this weekend.

As they look to end their four-year trophy drought, the Glamour Boys currently sit at the top of the PSL table on 13 points separated by goal difference from Rise and Shine.

Meanwhile, Baccus has made six PSL appearances for Chiefs coupled with two assists and a single goal next to his name.