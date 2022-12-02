Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates' New Year's Eve clash rescheduled?

A PSL blockbuster encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates seems to be have been rescheduled.

New Year's Eve clash had created excitement among the fans

Pirates will be looking to avenge their Carling Black Label Cup defeat

Both teams have resumed training ahead of the encounter

WHAT HAPPENED? The two PSL heavyweights were originally scheduled to meet in a league encounter on Saturday, December 31 in Pretoria as the current campaign resumed.

However, the league seems to have rescheduled the match to Friday, December 30 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The changes were reflected on the PSL's official website.

UPDATED PSL FIXTURES:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates will come into this match seeking revenge after being embarrassed by Sundowns in the Carling Black Label Cup final on November 15.

The Buccaneers succumbed to a 4-0 loss to a dominant Masandawana side who took advantage of the Soweto giants' numerical disadvantage after Tapelo Xoki was dismissed.

Looking at the PSL standings, Sundowns are placed at the top - nine points above fifth-placed Pirates who will be keen to close the gap when the season resumes.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND PIRATES? Both teams have resumed training and they are busy with their preparations for their titanic encounter.

The PSL break was enforced by the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals taking place in Qatar.