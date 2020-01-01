Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have a chance but Kaizer Chiefs in driver’s seat - McCarthy

The retired striker has backed Amakhosi to lift this season’s PSL title, but doesn’t rule out the Buccaneers and Masandawana

Former coach Benni McCarthy has shared his thoughts on the Premier Soccer League ( ) race, saying the second-placed and in third cannot be ruled out.

Although he feels log leaders are firm favourites, the all-time Bafana Bafana top scorer also believes and SuperSport United can to steal the lucrative title.

With the Brazilians having cut Amakhosi’s lead to four points whilst the Buccaneers trail coach Ernst Middendorp’s men by six, the retired striker explained why the PSL is hotter than the English Premier League (EPL).

“Chiefs is in the driver's seat but Sundowns and Orlando Pirates aren’t out of it‚” McCarthy told the media.

“The PSL is exciting. It is heating up. It is definitely more interesting than the (English) Premier League. The Premier League is a one-horse race.

“Teams will run each other down. Chiefs will drop points. Pirates will drop points. Sundowns might still drop points.”

Considering the fact that coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops are involved in the Caf and will meet in the quarter-finals, the former Uefa Champions League winner is not ruling out the possibility of them dropping the points.

“With Sundowns playing in the Caf quarter-finals‚ their focus might shift from the domestic league. Supersport and Wits are still in it,” he continued.

“Five teams still in it. Pirates and Sundowns stand a hell of a chance but it is Chiefs’ league to lose.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs will face old rivals in the form of coach Josef Zinnbauer’s Pirates next weekend whilst Sundowns travel to the Citizens.

Although SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo believes they are out of the race after losing two matches on the bounce, they will look to return to winning ways in their encounter against Gavin Hunt’s Wits, who will also target maximum points.