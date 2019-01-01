Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are the only teams left in the PSL title race - Nikola Kavazovic

The Ea Lla Koto mentor is adamant that only Bucs and Masandawana remain in the league title race

coach Nikola Kavazovic has weighed in on the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race, suggesting that there are only really two contenders.

Ea Lla Koto most recently came up against where they were edged out 2-1 at Orlando Stadium, and the Serbian coach is adamant that Bucs along with are the only clubs with the acumen to challenge for this season’s domestic honour.

“We came to face one of two remaining title contenders, I don’t see a third, if you name a third, I can agree or disagree, but name a third,” Kavazovic told the media.

As a result of the three points, Pirates moved six points clear of Sundowns, but the Tshwane giants still have games in hand.

“I think, playing football professionally for so many years and now coaching professionally on three different continents, I can see that those two teams are so much better than others,” he added.

“Let’s be clear, with all due respect to , , SuperSport United, full respect, because they are all teams that have beaten me and I don’t have a right to speak negatively, they are really great teams,” he explained.

“But if you see the log table at the moment, there are three, four, five points from Pirates and Sundowns, but those teams are led by two definitely best African coaches and they know what they are doing,” he said.

“So, remember this day and remember the title [race] only has two contenders. If somebody else wins the title, I will apologise in public, on national television,” he proclaimed.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are set to take on cross-town rivals SuperSport United in an eagerly anticipated Tshwane Derby on Wednesday night, and they will be out to narrow the gap on the Soweto giants.