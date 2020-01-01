Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are PSL title contenders, not Swallows FC - Truter

The 43-year-old tactician did indicate his charges will not get carried away having had a dream start to the current season

Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter has played down the suggestion his side is a Premier Soccer League ( ) title contender.

The Birds have had a great start to the 2020/21 season as they remain undefeated having accumulated 18 points from eight matches.

As a result, Swallows are placed second on the league standings - level on points with log leaders, , who have a better goal difference.

Truter picked Sundowns, and SuperSport United as the contenders for this season's PSL title.

“When you are talking about title contenders you can speak about Sundowns, Pirates and SuperSport, not us,” said Truter on Isolezwe.

“We will just keep on going and do the best we can in the next match, that is the only thing that matters, only when the season ends will we see where we are.

“We are new to this league, I am myself and a lot of players are as well. It is where we wanted to be, and we are there now, but we are not getting carried away."

Swallows are back in the elite league after winning last season's National First Division (NFD) title and they gained automatic promotion to the PSL.

Truter, who is in his maiden season as a PSL head coach, indicated consistency has been key to their success thus far.

"We are a small fish in a shark pond … we respect everyone here but we will keep going. I knew we would be competitive," he continued.

"We have a nice spirit, a structure and a playing philosophy and the players are enjoying themselves.

“We just didn’t expect to do so well, it is about consistency … we will see in the next 10-15 games where we are.”

Swallows' next match is against Truter's hometown club, at Dobsonville Stadium on January 5.

A Soweto Derby clash with Pirates will then follow for Swallows at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium five days later.