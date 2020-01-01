Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Orlando Pirates to win PSL title - Zinnbauer

The 50-year-old has explained why Mosimane's departure will not affect Masandawana's ability to challenge for the trophy

head coach Josef Zinnbauer believes and are the favourites to win the 2020/21 title.

Amakhosi and Masandawana were embroiled in a two-horse race for the league title in the second round of the recent 2019/20 season.

Ultimately, it was Sundowns who clinched the most coveted trophy in South African club football, while Chiefs settled for the runners-up spot.

More teams

Zinnbauer's Pirates secured a third spot finish on the league standings and the German tactician insists Sundowns remain the team to beat despite having lost coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Sundowns won the treble last year‚ and they have lost the coach‚ but he earned this move," Zinnbauer told the media on Wednesday.

"But he‚ and the squad that he had‚ won three titles last season at Sundowns, that’s normal they are the favourites.

“They [Sundowns] have‚ 40 or 50 players with top qualities in their squad, we cannot say now they are not the favourites."

Mosimane, who led Sundowns to five PSL titles between 2014 and 2020, recently resigned at the Chloorkop-based giants and joined Egyptian powerhouse .

Zinnbauer also backed Pirates' biggest rivals Chiefs, but he indicated his side has a chance although they are behind the two Gauteng giants.

“Kaizer Chiefs finished in second place. They were in the top position for a long‚ long time‚ and in the last game they lost that position to finish second," he continued.

"We can now say that both teams will fight for the title. But we [Pirates] have a chance. We are behind these clubs.

"But for me, it’s Sundowns or Chiefs who are the favourites this season.”

Article continues below

Zinnbauer, who joined the Buccaneers in December 2019, will be under pressure to end the club's six-year trophy drought in his first full season with the team.

Pirates will start their new campaign on Saturday as they take on in the MTN8 quarter-final match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will then travel to KwaZulu-Natal where they are scheduled to face FC on October 24 in their maiden league game of the new term.