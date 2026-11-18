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South African football legend Steve Lekoelea has claimed that Bafana Bafana’s newest sensation, Siyanda Ndlovu, may have hindered his prospects of a quick move to Europe by choosing Mamelodi Sundowns over Orlando Pirates. Despite the winger's impressive start to life at Chloorkop, the former Buccaneers star believes a stint at Mayfair would have already seen him following in the footsteps of South Africa's most recent exports.

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A missed opportunity for a European transfer?

Siyanda Ndlovu has enjoyed a meteoric rise in South African football since his high-profile move from Lamontville Golden Arrows to Mamelodi Sundowns. The 23-year-old winger was a late addition to the Bafana Bafana squad, having initially been overlooked for the preliminary selection, but he proved his worth during Tuesday's crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Despite this success on the international stage, former Orlando Pirates maestro Steve Lekoelea suggests that the player's career trajectory could have been even more aggressive. Ndlovu had been heavily linked with a move to the Buccaneers before opting for the Brazilians ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season. Lekoelea argues that the platform at Pirates is currently the most efficient springboard for young South African talent looking to secure a move to one of the major leagues in Europe.

“That boy Siyanda Ndlovu showed everyone against Kenya why we have been talking about him. He came on and changed the game completely; he has no fear,” Lekoelea told KickOff. The former playmaker believes that the tactical setup at Pirates would have suited Ndlovu perfectly, potentially making him the direct successor to other youngsters who have recently caught the eye of international scouts and secured lucrative moves abroad.

The veteran specifically pointed to the recent exits of emerging stars to illustrate his point. “With a performance like that, if that boy had chosen to sign for Orlando Pirates instead of Mamelodi Sundowns, right now he would be on his way overseas, just like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi," Lekoelea added. He emphasized that the national team is currently blessed with an abundance of wide talent, and Ndlovu would have been a natural fit in the Buccaneers' attacking system.

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Lekoelea further suggested that Ndlovu's presence would have mitigated the loss of key personnel at Mayfair, stating: “Ndlovu would have been a perfect replacement for Rele at Pirates. We need such wingers in our national team because we are blessed as a country when it comes to such wingers.” The suggestion is that while Sundowns offers domestic dominance, Pirates provides a more visible pathway for attacking players to showcase their skills to the global market.

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Mosimane's tactical bravery compared to Broos

Beyond the club debate, Lekoelea also took the opportunity to praise current Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane for his willingness to trust young talent in high-pressure situations.

“Honestly speaking, Hugo Broos wouldn't have put in Siyanda Ndlovu in yesterday's match if he were still coaching Bafana Bafana. Yesterday's game shows Pitso Mosimane knows his players," Lekoelea observed. He noted that previous coaching staff often exhibited a level of hesitation when integrating young, flair-based players into the senior national setup, citing the slow integration of other prominent youngsters as a historical example of this cautiousness.

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The former Pirates star recalled the doubts previously cast on emerging players regarding their physical readiness for the international level. “Do you remember how reluctant Broos was to play Relebohile Mofokeng in the beginning? He even doubted him when he went to Belgium, saying he was not physically strong," Lekoelea remarked. By contrast, Ndlovu was given the freedom to terrorize the Harambee Stars’ defence, a move that paid dividends as South Africa took a major step toward AFCON qualification.

As Ndlovu continues to establish himself at Mamelodi Sundowns, the debate over his choice of club is likely to persist among fans and pundits. While Chloorkop remains the home of the reigning African champions, the allure of the "Mayfair-to-Europe" pipeline remains a significant talking point in the South African game.