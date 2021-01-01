'Mamelodi Sundowns always prepare for such eventualities' - Mngqithi on Nascimento red card

Masandawana played the last 17 minutes of the match with 10 men but went on to score and seal a record-breaking away victory

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they managed to defy their numerical disadvantage in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tout Puissant Mazembe because they were ready for such an “eventuality” in the Caf Champions League Group B clash in Lubumbashi.

Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento was sent off in the 73rd minute as Sundowns led 1-0 from a Peter Shalulile strike.

Nine minutes later, Mazembe hit back through substitute Tresor Mputu but Lyle Lakay’s freekick right at the death earned Msandawana victory to break TP Mazembe’s 74-match unbeaten run at home in this competition, which dated back to October 2009.

“Fortunately this season we have had this situation before where we were losing 1-0 away from home [against Black Leopards] in the league and we played with 10 men and we ended up winning the match 2-1 because we always prepare for such eventualities,” Mngqithi told the media.

“We know in a game of football and more especially in the Champions League you can get a red card out of nothing. Then we had to look at our structure.

"Initially we played with a 4-4-1-1 to try and protect the result but fortunately after conceding a goal, we changed the structure to a 1-3-4-2 and then 3-4-1-1 to try and make sure that we still have a little bit of depth and combination play.

“And also so that we can force the opponents backwards. Fortunately, that is when we got a freekick and we normally score those freekicks.

"This season Lyle has three or four goals scored from such set-pieces and we were confident that we stand a chance to score.”

The victory saw Sundowns going seven points clear on top of Group B with a 100 percent record, while their Congolese rivals remain winless.

Article continues below

Mngqithi says their expectations of their opponents were exactly what they confronted as they met a Mazembe side they had thoroughly studied.

“We do a lot of video analysis, we know almost all their combinations. We know all their strong players,” concluded Mngqithi.

Up next for Sundowns in the Champions League is hosting Mazembe in Pretoria on March 16.