Mamelodi Sundowns aim to wrap up PSL title before focusing on Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup - Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they are looking to wrap up the PSL title as soon as possible and then focus on other competitions.



Masandawana ended the year a big 14 points clear at the top of the league standings after drawing 1-1 with Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Thursday evening.



Mokwena made it clear that the league championship is not won in December, but they are keen to clinch it for the fifth time in a row before they can turn their attention to the Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup.



"We know that the league title is not won. No league has ever been won in December," Mokwena told the media.



"We've got a lot of work ahead of us and the schedule is going to be hectic because there's Champions League when we come back. We've got to make sure we continue to wrap up the league title and continue to focus on the Nedbank Cup."



Sundowns will take part in the Champions League group stage and also enter the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 32.



The current PSL campaign has gone into a mid-season until February next year and Mokwena revealed that they were planning to camp outside the country.



"We have a plan in place. It's a mid-season break. We will take three weeks off and we will resume training on the 13th, 14th and we will start with medicals," he continued.



"As soon as we get back, we will spend a couple of days at Chloorkop and then resort to a camp.



"We still ironing out the finer details because initially, the plan was to go overseas or out of the country, but with all the travel restrictions, it makes it very difficult," he said.



"So, we will stay within the borders, but we will still try to make the camp as competitive and as beneficial to the group as we possibly can."



Sundowns' next league game is against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 16.