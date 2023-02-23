'Mamelodi Sundowns against Al Ahly becoming one of biggest Caf Champions League Derbies' - Denis Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Denis Onyango is expecting a tough 'derby' against Al Ahly in Saturday's Caf Champions League fixture.

Downs will be away to Al Ahly in Cairo

Brazilians are undefeated in their last three games against the Red Eagles

Onyango shared his views on Saturday's game

WHAT HAPPENED: The legendary goalkeeper Onyango was sharing his thoughts ahead of Sundowns' trip to Egypt to play last season's finalists, Al Ahly.

The Ugandan legend is anticipating a tough clash at WE Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo.

Onyango is, however, optimistic about securing a good result thanks to satisfying preparations from the Premier Soccer League defending champions.

WHAT HE SAID: "Preparations are going on well, everyone is looking forward to going to Cairo to face one of the biggest teams on the continent," Onyango told the club's media team.

"It is always interesting when you play Al Ahly. I think it is becoming one of the biggest derbies on the African continent in terms of the Champions League and clubs, so everyone is looking forward to it.

"So far so good, we are happy that we are going to play them when we have at least six points and we are on the winning side.

"Looking at the way the team has been training the whole week, we don't have so many injuries but I believe that the technical team will choose the best team to travel and get maximum results."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahly have not defeated Sundowns in their last three meetings, losing twice and drawing once in the process. In the last five meetings between the sides, Downs have won twice, drawn as many matches, and lost once.

While Masandawana will be keen to get another win after collecting maximum points from the two games played, their Saturday hosts will be desperate for three points after losing their opening Group B game by a solitary goal against Al Hilal Omdurman.

WHAT NEXT: Downs will be targeting their third win in a row to make a massive stride toward the quarter-final.