Mamelodi Sundowns' African Football League opponents revealed

WHAT HAPPENED? The draw for the inaugural edition of this competition was conducted on Saturday.

The Brazilians were drawn against Petro Atletico of Angola. This pairing brings back memories of April 2022 When the Angolans booted Masandawana out of the Caf Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

The African Football League is set to kick off next month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By participating in the African Football League that means Sundowns will compete in six competitions this season.

They are concentrating on the bid to defend the Premier Soccer League title, reclaim the MTN8, and win the Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup.

In recent seasons, the Brazilians have made the Caf Champions League title their top priority and the African Football League presents another challenge for Rhulani Mokwena and his men.

Their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be hoping Sundowns' hectic schedule will give them an edge in the PSL

WHAT NEXT? The African Football League is expected to kick off in October and Sundowns will be attempting to open a huge gap in the PSL title race before their assignments become tight.