Mamelodi Sundowns' Affonso starts light training

The Uruguayan has not featured for the Brazilians since December 2019 after he sustained a groin injury

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mkowena has revealed Mauricio Affonso has begun light training but they will not be rushing the striker to get back to full action.

The 29-year-old had to undergo surgery last year after getting injured in a league match against Bidvest Wits.

“He has started with some light football action and being part of the training and that is the first point of departure in the process,” Mokwena told the media.

“He is at that stage where he has been given a green light to return to training and that is a good sign. Hopefully, he will be back on the pitch because he is a very good striker. Affonso’s issues go way back even before I came back to Sundowns. I wouldn’t say it’s a chronic issue because that, from a medical perspective, would be a bit more severe.

“But he has few muscle-related issues and we are trying to make sure we resolve the problem because it is one thing to rush his rehabilitation to get him back on the pitch, but it is another to make sure you are thorough in the recovery process like we did with Rivaldo Coetzee and Thapelo Morena.

“We have a very good medical department that’s able to assist in making sure that you don’t only rehabilitate from an injury, but you also heal completely. Then the next big thing is the pre-rehab work that needs to be done to prevent the recurrence of the injuries, so that’s Affonso for you – he is going through a very extensive rehab process.”

He should face stiff competition from the likes of Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus at the club.

“He offers the team a different profile, has a very good left foot that has the ability to find scoring possibilities with very instinctive actions,” said Mokwena.

“And [Affonso] has the physical profile to assist us with low sitting blocks when you play against teams that sit back, like TTM when we played them and needed to break them down.”

Before injury struck, Affonso had just picked up some good form with his most noted performances being inspiring Downs to the Telkom Knockout crown with three goals in four matches.