Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Chippa United: Masandawana too strong for Chilli Boys

Masandawana continued with their winning run as they beat the Chili Boys to return to the second spot

cruised to a 3-0 win over in their 19th Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh from two wins over SuperSport United in the league and in the Nedbank Cup, the reigning PSL champions were gunning for their 11th win of the season, against the Chilli Boys.

On the part of coach Norman Mapeza’s troops, they were looking to erase their previous losses to Matsantsantsa and as well as improving their position on the log standings.

The Brazilians dictated the terms as early as the first minute and defender Nicholus Lukhubeni made it 1-0 in the second minute after dispossessing the visitors before unleashing a low shot into the net after a long run into the final third to beat goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

Heading to the first quarter, midfielder Gaston Sirino saw his curling shot hit the crossbar but the second ball failed to hit the target.

In the 22nd minute, striker Lebohang Maboe beat the Chilli Boys defence only to see his effort striking the woodwork and bouncing back into action, with Mothwa beaten.

Mapeza decided to make changes and introduced Thabo Rakhale for Meshack Maphangule after 28 minutes in the contest.

Just on top of the half-hour mark, Denis Onyango was called to action by Ruzaigh Gamildien through a left-footed snapshot but the Ugandan netminder collected the effort.

Towards the interval, Silas Maziya nearly caught Onyango off guard in the 39th minute when his long-range shot hit the far post, but the visitors failed to capitalize on the rebound.

Upon their return from the tunnel, the reigning PSL champions continued with their dominance but skipper Hlompho Kekana could not beat Mothwa with a trademark long-range shot.

Sundowns would receive a penalty when Sibusiso Vilakazi was fouled in the box and Themba Zwane converted to make it 2-0 as Sandile Mthethwa was showed his arching orders.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men gained the advantage after 60 minutes and Zwane would set up Sirino on the far left, but the Uruguayan failed to connect with the pass and missed the target.

After missing a sitter, Zwane picked up Sirino with a fine pass towards the penalty before the nippy midfielder laid the pass for Vilakazi to pass into the net making it 3-0 in the 64th minute.

Mosimane looked for more attacking options when he brought Ali Meza on for Maboe but they suffered a blow when Onyango was injured and replaced by Kennedy Mweene in the 74th minute.

However, Boikanyo Komane nearly conceded an own goal in the 85th minute when he tried to block substitute Siphelele Mkhulise’s cross from the right-wing, but the shot hit the side of the net.

The visitors had an opportunity to score a consolation goal but Thokozani Sekotlong's set-piece failed to produce a save from the Zambian goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

Resulting from the win, Sundowns move to the second spot with 38 points whilst the Port Elizabeth-based club remains at number 12 with 22 points from as many matches.