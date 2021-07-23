Mamelodi Sundowns 2021/22 season kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

Anticipation has probably gripped Masandawana fans to see how their heroes would be dressed next term

Some big teams around the world have already unveiled their home and away playing kits for the 2021/22 season.

In the Premier Soccer League, Orlando Pirates revealed their Adidas jerseys on Friday while Kaizer Chiefs’ Nike concept shirts have been leaked.

There is some curiosity to see how the Brazilians will be kitted in the upcoming season.

For now, it is known that German sports apparel company Puma is the technical sponsor of Sundowns.

When will the new kit be launched?

It is not yet known when the public will know the exact kind of apparel Sundowns will be donning.

But after Pirates launched theirs, the Tshwane giants could unveil their kit anytime soon.

What to expect

It is given that Masandawana will have their traditional Brazil national team-inspired yellow shirts, blue shorts and white socks for their home games.

But it is the design that many are highly anticipating to see.

The away colours Sundowns and Puma will settle for are a secret for now and that is also what everyone is waiting to know.

It is a possibility that Masandawana might opt to use their new uniforms to celebrate their record fourth-straight Premier Soccer League title.

What will inspire the design and away colours of their new kit is what most are curiously waiting to know.

How did they look like last season?

The 2020/21 term was a significant one for Masandawana.

Their kit was designed in celebration of their 50th anniversary and they also redesigned their logo to mark the half-century milestone in South African football.

The words “50 Years” were emblazoned below their updated logo in both home and away shirts.

Both jerseys were slim fit cut and had the “Johnny-collar” as they revisited how they looked like in 1970, the year they were formed.

For their home matches, they naturally went for their Brazil national team colours while away they donned all-blue from shirts to socks.