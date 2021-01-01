Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 lead over Jwaneng Galaxy a dangerous scoreline - Mokwena

The Tshwane giants made huge strides towards the group stage of the continent’s elite club competition with a crucial away victory

co-coach Rhulani Mokwena is refusing to regard their 2-0 lead as an advantage over Jwaneng Galaxy ahead of Tuesday’s Caf first round, second leg match at Loftus Versfeld.

The away victory three days before Christmas Day left Downs in a commanding position ahead of the home fixture, in which they can afford a one-goal loss and still proceed to the group stage of the competition.

But Mokwena is wary of complacency creeping into their camp which could see their visitors from Botswana causing a major upset.

“We are going into the Caf fixture with a lot of confidence. Of course an important three points against a direct opponent [ ] for the championship in the domestic competition,” Mokwena told the Sundowns media team.

“But that chapter is closed and we have to try to mentally make sure that we are in the right space as we try to prepare for it. Two-nil is always a dangerous scoreline particularly if you are only halfway through.

"We take it [first leg] as 45 minutes with the next 90 minutes being the next 45 minutes to see us into the group stage.

“We have to make sure that mentally we approach the game with the right character and personality of the team. That has been our focus of course. But again you have to make sure that you are prepared technically and tactically for the game.

“We have to guard against complacency. We are not in a favourable situation. Of course, when you are in a favourable situation, you find a lot more comfort and comfort breeds complacency.

"You don’t to be in that space where you are complacent and you approach the game with negligence.”

Mokwena acknowledged that Sundowns have established themselves as one of the strongest sides in Africa and expectations are weighing heavily on their shoulders.

“We have to be very responsible and diligent because we are carrying the responsibility of one of the biggest clubs on the African continent with huge expectations and a vision that goes beyond just any other ordinary club,” said Mokwena.

“So for us to be very responsible ans carry that expectation with diligence and a lot of responsibility knowing that we have to serve not just the supporters but the board and the president and represent Mamelodi Sundowns very well. Jwaneng are very difficult, they build from the back.”

Sundowns go into Tuesday’s match high in confidence after edging Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match last Saturday.