Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly: Red Devils end Brazilians' continental ambitions

The PSL champions could not score the three goals they needed to reach the semi-finals of the continental showpiece

were held 1-1 by in the second leg of their Caf quarter-final on Saturday to drop out of the competition 3-1 on aggregate at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Lebohang Maboe's own goal gave Ahly the lead on the day, before Gaston Sirino equalised to give the Brazilians a glimmer of hope that they could get back into the tie.

Ultimately, however, they weren't able to break down the well organised Egyptians, who took a measure of revenge for last year's elimination at the hands of Downs.

The reigning Premier Soccer League champions sacrificed defender Wayne Arendse for Anele Ngcongca, while Motjeka Madisha moved to the heart of the defence alongside Ricardo Nascimento.

Sundowns were chasing a win to overturn the 2-0 loss they suffered away in Cairo from but they started poorly.

Skipper Hlompho Kekana tried with one of his long-range efforts but could not trouble experienced goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy as his 10th-minute strike whistled wide.

Five minutes later, defender Nascimento combined well with Sirino but the Brazilian defender could not keep his effort on target.

However, the biggest moment of the match happened when Maboe scored an own goal as he tried to clear Ali Maaloul’s free-kick in the 21st minute, handing the Red Devils the lead.

The 2016 African champions continued to probe for an equalizer and it was Sirino who made it 1-1 when he easily tapped in a cross from Themba Zwane in the 26th minute after El-Shenawy attempted to parry the cross.

In the 32nd minute, Pitso Mosimane’s troops pushed to bag their second goal but El-Shenawy saved Sibusiso Vilakazi's header from Kekana’s delivery to the far post.

Despite efforts from both camps to score the second goal, they both went to the tunnel deadlocked at 1-1, a result that was favourable to the Egyptians.

Upon their return from the tunnel, the Tshwane giants made changes and Mosimane introduced Tebogo Langerman for Mosa Lebusa as they looked to exploit the left-hand side of Rene Weiler’s men.

Before he was substituted for Phakamani Mahlambi, Maboe connected superbly with Langerman, yet the striker’s effort went over the crossbar in the 52nd minute.

Heading to the hour mark, Mahlambi set off Zwane on the left-wing, but the Bafana Bafana international could not beat El-Shenawy who produced a fine save.

With Sundowns looking to unlock the visiting defence, it was Ahly that nearly scored in the 72nd minute, but goalkeeper Denis Onyango was quick to make a fine save denying Junior Ajayi’s low shot from close range.

In the dying stages of the clash, Mosimane pulled off his skipper for Ali Meza who sent an effort wide in the 80th minute.

However, the changes and the efforts could not bring the desired results as Downs exit the continental tournament, ending 's participation in African competition this term.