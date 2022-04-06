Mamelodi Sudowns can win Caf Champions League, PSL & Nedbank Cup - Mweene

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene is of the opinion Masandawana have what it takes to come out tops in all competitions they are competing in.

The Tshwane giants are having a busy season in which they are bidding to claim a record-extending fifth straight Premier Soccer League title as well as the Nedbank Cup.

They are also in the hunt for a second Caf Champions League title.

“It’s possible for us to win all the remaining three Cups. We have that belief because we have talent in the team and we’re all working very hard as a unit,” Mweene told Sowetan Live.

“We are pushing each other every day. Sundowns have the culture of winning, so we’re also hungry for trophies.”

Sundowns have shown they have depth in their squad this season as was illustrated by their 3-0 Champions League win over Al Merreikh last weekend where they benched a number of their best-performing players.

Another department they have shown strength in is goalkeeping, where the absence of veteran Denis Onyango was never felt as Mweene and Reyad Pieterse stepped in to give some impressive performances.

“I can’t say I am the first choice because any Sundowns keeper is capable of doing well,” added Mweene.

“Tomorrow it can be Reyaad or Ricardo [Goss] who’s playing, so for me the most important thing is to use the chance when I get it and don’t look at myself as number one. The competition is healthy and we are like brothers as Sundowns keepers.”

Sundowns are now focusing on their PSL campaign and they visit Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

While they enjoy an 11-point lead on the table, they face relegation candidates Swallows FC who have just a point more than bottom-placed Baroka FC.

Masandawana co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is, however, not looking at Swallows’ position on the log.

“For us, that [Swallows’ league position] is never important because every team that plays against Sundowns brings their A game,” Mngqithi said.

“They are intrinsically motivated to give their best for many reasons. So, ours is to always make sure we give every match we’re playing the respect [it deserves].

“We want to make sure that we don’t give them time to think and maybe explore some of our areas of weakness. The intensity of our games is always expected to be very high because of our game model, so based on that, we are then forced to look into the match itself and forget about the position of the opposition.”