Mamelodi Sundowns' Mkhuma drawing 'inspiration and lessons' from Tau's Brighton & Hove Albion move

The 20-year-old Brazilians star has spoken glowingly of the Bafana Bafana attacker who is the latest South African in the Premier League

midfielder Promise Mkhuma has expressed his huge admiration for & Hove Albion attacking linkman Percy Tau’s “hard work,” saying it was not easy for the international to be loaned out thrice.

Tau was recalled by Brighton from a loan stint at Belgian giants last week and immediately made his debut in Sunday’s third round penalty shoot-out win at Newport County.

The South Africa international featured in the last 19 minutes of the match after coming on as a substitute for Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

After signing for Brighton in July 2018, Tau was also sent out on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise and due to complications in securing a British visa.

But Mkhuma who rose through Downs’ development ranks, just like Tau, is drawing inspiration from the latter player.

“I would like to congratulate him for his hard work and being patient throughout the journey. It was not an easy journey for him to be loaned out more than once,” Mkhuma told the Sundowns official website.

“He never stopped putting an effort wherever he was loaned out to. I am really happy to see him back at Brighton because it’s everyone’s dream to be where he is now but it all comes with hard work and staying positive.

“It is inspiring mostly to us the younger ones that no matter what the circumstances, just stay positive and put in the hard work. It’s a lesson that nothing in life comes easy and lastly, I would like to wish him well and I believe he is going to do well. Hard work pays off.”

Tau's time in was not the first occasion he was loaned out to other clubs as he was once sent by Sundowns to spend a season at Witbank Spurs in the then National First Division.

After making his Seagulls debut on Sunday, the South Africa star could make his Premier League maiden appearance away at on Wednesday.

This is after Brighton manager Graham Potter gave rave reviews of Tau after the Newport County match.

“Yes, he did well. Obviously we will get to know him better and he will get to know us better. He contributed well. Pleased with his performance and contribution,” Potter was quoted as saying by Sussex Live.