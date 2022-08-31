Mame Diouf: Senegal & ex-Manchester United forward completes Konyaspor move from Hatayspor

The 34-year-old has a new home in Turkey after playing for their rivals for two years

Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor have confirmed the signing of Senegal and former Manchester United forward Mame Diouf.

Diouf has signed a one-year deal with the club and has been handed jersey number 99 in a ceremony held at Konya Metropolitan Stadium.

"Konyaspor have signed a one-year contract with striker Mame Diouf," the club announced.

"Diouf, who played for Manchester United, Stoke, Hannover, Blackburn, and Molde before in his career, most recently played for Hatayspor in the Super Lig.

"Diouf, whom we added to our team, played 37 games with Hatayspor in the 2021-22 season. The Senegalese striker finished the season with 12 goals and three assists.

"Mame Diouf will wear our number 99 jersey in the new season."

After sealing the move, Diouf sounded optimistic, hoping to help the Turkish side continue on the path of success.

"Happy to be part of the Konyaspor family," Diouf posted on his Instagram page. "Let us continue on a successful path together. Looking forward to seeing the fans in the stadium.

"Also big thanks to Hatayspor, my former teammates, and especially the fans who supported me in the last two years. It was a pleasure to be your captain."

Meanwhile, Diouf was part of the Stoke City squad for six years – between 2014 and 2020 - when he scored 26 goals in 157 appearances across all competitions – before he was signed by Hatayspor.

The Senegal star made his name with Molde in Norway, where he scored 29 goals in 62 league games. His stellar performances saw him attract the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, who signed him in 2009.

Diouf played five English top-flight games for the Red Devils and was part of Ferguson’s side that won the 2010 League Cup before he left to join Hannover 96 in 2012.