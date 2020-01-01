Mame Diouf sends emotional message to Stoke City after ending his six-year stay

The Senegal international has appreciated the club and supporters after leaving the Bet365 Stadium outfit

Mame Diouf has sent an emotional message to after ending his six-year stay with the Championship side.

The international joined the Potters in the summer of 2014 on a four-year contract after his deal with German side 96 expired.

The centre-forward scored 26 goals in 157 appearances across all competitions for the Bet365 Stadium outfit during his time with the side.

In the 2019-20 season, the former striker scored one goal in eight Championship appearances.

The forward recently signed a contract extension with the Potters to enable him to complete the season with the club but has asked to be released from the deal which now makes him a free agent.

Diouf has taken to social media to appreciate the club and the fans for their support during his time at Bet365 Stadium.

"Six wonderful years gave everything. Not easy sometimes but I'll only keep good memories. Thanks to the club. I'll never forget you the supporters, you are amazing. Forever a Potter," Diouf tweeted.

Forever a Potter 🔴⚪️ — MAME DIOUF18 (@MameDiouf99) July 21, 2020

Chief Executive of Stoke City Tony Scholes also praised the contribution of the Senegal international to the club.

“Mame has been a hugely popular member of our first-team squad over the last six years and leaves with our very best wishes,” Scholes told the club website.

“The role he played in us securing three successive ninth-placed finishes in the Premier League should not be overlooked as he scored some key goals for us.

“He will always be welcome at the bet365 Stadium and we wish him every success in the next phase of his career.”

Diouf started his career with Diaraf and has previously played for Molde, where he shone, scoring 29 goals in 62 league games.

His performances generated interest from a number of European clubs including , , Groningen, West Bromwich Albion and Red Bull Salzburg before he signed for Premier League giants Manchester United.

The forward featured in five English top-flight games for the Red Devils and was part of Alex Ferguson’s side that won the 2010 before leaving to join Hannover 96 in 2012.

Diouf has scored 10 goals in 47 appearances for Senegal since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in August 2009.

The 32-year-old striker will hope to secure a club before the commencement of the 2020-21 campaign.