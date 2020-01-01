Mame Diouf: Former Manchester United striker can’t wait to get started with Hatayspor

The Senegal international completed his move to the Hatay New Stadium outfit from the Potters on Monday

Mame Diouf has expressed his delight after completing his move to newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

The international sealed a one-year deal with the Star of the South after successful medicals with the side on Monday.

Diouf spent six years with Championship club before he asked to be released from his contract at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 32-year-old centre-forward has taken to social media to reveal his eagerness to continue his progress in .

“[I am] happy to announce to you that I have joined Hatayspor, my new home,” Diouf posted on Instagram.

“Thanks to all the people that been involved to make this happen. Can't wait to get started.”

During his time with Stoke City, the centre-forward scored 26 goals in 157 appearances across all competitions, having joined the club from 96 in the summer of 2014.

In the 2019-20 season, the former striker scored one goal in eight Championship appearances.

Diouf started his career with Diaraf before signing for Molde, where he shone, scoring 29 goals in 62 league games.

His eye-catching performances inspired Premier League giants Manchester United to secure his signature in the summer of 2009.

Diouf played five English top-flight games for the Red Devils and was part of Alex Ferguson’s side that won the 2010 before leaving to join Hannover 96 in 2012.

Diouf has 10 goals in 47 appearances for Senegal since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in August 2009.

The striker could make his debut for Hatayspor when they open their Turkish Super Lig campaign against on September 14.