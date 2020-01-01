Maluleke: Polokwane City hoping to retain former Orlando Pirates target's services

Rise and Shine will have to make big decisions regarding the futures of their players when the PSL resumes

are hoping to retain the services of their long-serving midfielder Jabulani Maluleke.

The 38-year-old player is in his seventh season with Rise and Shine and his current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of this month.

Maluleke, who is one of the oldest players in the , remains a key player in the Polokwane team having made over 20 appearances in the current campaign.

More teams

Polokwane chief operations officer Tincy Tema said that they are interested in keeping the influential midfielder at the club.

“Jabu [Maluleke] is still an integral part of Polokwane City," Tema told Far Post.

"We all know that his contract is coming to an end when this season ends but as Jabu, as we all know him, don’t be surprised if you see him remaining at the club.

“But that is something that has to be confirmed with him but we still want to continue with him but obviously we will have to sit down and talk to him and I am sure he would also want to stay and continue to contribute further to the club."

Maluleke has played 23 matches across all competitions for Rise and Shine this season which has been suspended indefinitely since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Soweto-born player, who confirmed that he rejected an offer from last season, remains one of the most creative players in the PSL having registered four assists in the league this term.

According to the same publication, Maluleke's Polokwane teammates George Chigova, Lehlohonolo Phali, Thabiso Semenya, Sibusiso Mbonani, Simphiwe Hlongwane, Edgar Manaka and Wiseman Maluleke will also see their contracts expire at the end of this month.

Article continues below

Tema said that all decisions will be guided by the directive from the PSL, who are looking to resume the suspended season once clubs follow all the required safety measures.

“That one, of course, we will get the guideline from the PSL because remember this is a matter that will not necessarily affect Polokwane City only but all the clubs so we will hear from the PSL on what they will advise us to do,” added Tema.

Polokwane are placed 14th on the PSL standings and they are only above the relegation play-off spot on goal difference.