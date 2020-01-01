Maluleka would have loved to finish season at Kaizer Chiefs - agent

The midfielder's decision to sign a pre-contract with Sundowns didn't sit well with Amakhosi who then decided to let him go on June 30

George Maluleka's agent Sean Roberts has revealed that his client wasn't offered a contract extension to finish the season with .

The 31-year-old midfielder was unveiled by after signing a three-year deal.

The announcement came a day after he left Amakhosi, and Roberts said Maluleka is surprised he couldn't remain at Naturena until the end of the current campaign.

"George is now a Sundowns player. A contract extension was not offered to him by Chiefs to finish the season," said Roberts on SA FM.

"That came as a surprise to him and a lot of people in the football fraternity."

According to Roberts, the Tembisa-born star would have loved to finish the season with Chiefs after contributing immensely to where they are on the log.

"George would have loved to have finished the season with Chiefs. I think he added a lot of value to the club. We have seen this season that George has grown tremendously and at 31 he is playing some of the best football of his life," he revealed.

Nonetheless, Maluleka remains grateful to Chiefs and he is now looking forward to starting a new chapter of his football career with Sundowns.

"George is extremely grateful to the Kaizer Chiefs family for what they offered him and what they've done together. It's a sad day for George and the Chiefs family, but we just want to say thanks to Chiefs for what they have done for him but now we look forward."

While Maluleka is now officially a 'Brazilian', he cannot feature for the club in the remaining matches of the season.

This is because the transfer window hasn't officially opened, meaning he will have to wait for next season to kick a ball in a competitive match for Sundowns.

Sundowns have already confirmed that Maluleka will train with the club, and will team up his new colleagues once the clubs are allowed to go back to the training grounds.

Maluleka spent six-and-a-half years with Chiefs and won one league title with them in 2015.

He featured 168 times for the Glamour Boys, scored 11 goals and registered 24 assists to his time.