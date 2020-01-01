Maluleka will provide experience in Bafana Bafana squad - Ntseki

The Kaizer Chiefs man has been considered for national team duty after a lengthy absence from international football

national team coach Molefi Ntseki has justified his Bafana Bafana squad selections, saying midfielder George Maluleka would provide experience.

Caf suspended the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers, but not before Ntseki had included Maluleka in his squad.

Ntseki has always been an admirer of Maluleka and his previous attempts to bring the midfielder into the Bafana Bafana fold did not materialise.

More teams

“Maluleka has been doing very well and every time when we were about to bring him into Bafana Bafana‚ when I was still with coach Stuart‚ he got injured,” said Ntseki as per Times Live.

Article continues below

“But for the past months George has been doing very well for Kaizer Chiefs and we felt he will bring experience into the team as having been part of the 2009 (U20) World Cup team.”

The midfielder was part of the star-studded South Africa squad at the 2009 Fifa U20 World Cup where the likes of Thulani Serero, Darren Keet, Daylon Claasen, Kermit Erasmus and Dino Ndlovu also took part.

Maluleka has reportedly signed a pre-contract with following his good form for Chiefs this season.